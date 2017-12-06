Potton rue early missed chances

Potton failed to take advantage of their first half dominance at Irchester on Tuesday and had to settle for a point from a goalless draw.

Potton dominated the opening period but failed to score. Irchester came more into the match in the second half and could easily have scored after Potton had missed more good chances.

The visitors started well and in one attack Irchester’s James Dickens was booked for a rash tackle on Josh Sturniolo. Tom Blatch then centred for Aaron Murrell to head weakly when well placed.

Gary Ansell-Carter and Danny Webb put chances wide while Luke Harradine headed over from a corner.

It was well past the half-hour mark before Irchester had their first attempt, Tyler Josephs saving from Matty Freeman.

At the start of the second half Webb had a shot scrambled off the line and, when Ansell-Carter played the ball through to Webb, he wasted a glorious chance by firing high and wide.

Irchester responded. Freeman had a shot saved and a centre from Alfie Taylor was held by Josephs as neither side could break the deadlock.

Potton’s match on Saturday was postponed because Lutterworth had parted company with their manager and couldn’t raise a team.

On Saturday Potton entertain Harrowby United in the UCL and on Tuesday entertain Stotfold in the North Beds Charity Cup.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Calum Foster, Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don, Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Josh Sturniolo (Courtney Boughton)