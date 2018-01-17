Potton’s poor away form continues at Raunds

Only four wins on the road meant going to Raunds was always going to be a difficult task – and so it proved as Potton lost 4-0 on Saturday.

Potton lined up unchanged from the win against Blackstones and also welcomed back Gary Ansell Carter and Mark Franklin to the bench.

Raunds were big, strong and skilful but an unusual 3-5-2 formation meant in the first half they failed to look the complete team.

Potton on the other hand started the game in a very positive manner and thought they had scored on three minutes, but Aaron Murrell’s goal was chalked off for offside.

The match might have had a completely different outcome if the referee had awarded a stonewall penalty on Boughton on 10 minutes where the clearing defender took Boughton first and then the ball.

Potton were made to pay for this on 12 minutes where poor defending after a long ball left Ty Clarke, who has been prolific this season ,with too much space and he scored easily.

Nick Bines was unlucky in the 17th minute when his curled effort went wide and then another penalty appeal this time, when Forster went to ground, was not awarded.

Danny Webb also had a couple of missed chances but as the half ended Potton had only had one shot on target.

The Royals started the second half brightly and should have levelled on 46 minutes when a great run and cross by Webb was headed over by Boughton.

Raunds had now regained their shape and were taking control of the game and with the forward players they had, if they scored a second goal this would be game over.

This they did and Mason Thomas was given too much space 20 yards from goal and hit a bullet of a shot into the top corner on 56 minutes.

The Royals did not let their head drop and were still creating chances Boughton and Bines forcing Raunds keeper Chris Jones into a couple of saves.

Another good centre from Webb was not quite reached by sub Ansell Carter and Mark Franklin, making his debut, had his free kick saved.

Raunds though by now looked like every time they went forward they would score and added a third on 73 minutes when Tom Blatch missed a challenge and Thomas scored from 20 yards.

The fourth arrived whena free kick 20 yards out was converted by Jamie Russell in the 87th minute which Josephs perhaps should have done better.

Overall an afternoon to forget and with only one win against any top six team this season, Rushden and Higham – who are now third – will prove difficult opponents when they visit the Hutchinson Hollow on Saturday.

POTTON UNITED : Tyler Josephs,Calum Forster,Tom Blatch ,James Sages,Luke Harradine,James Meredeth,Danny Webb,Chris Reeves (Aiden Maclean),Courtney Boughton (Gary Ansell Carter),Aaron Murrell,Nick Bines (Mark Franklin)