Potton ship nine on day to forget

Potton United suffered their biggest defeat in six years as they crashed out of the FA Cup 9-2 at Daventry Town on Saturday.

Danny Webb also suffered a suspected broken jaw that completed a depressing afternoon for the Royals.

The Royals made four changes with Nick Bines replacing the unavailable Jonny Hall and Jack Goodacre coming in at centre half and Sam Parrish moving to right back.

Josh Bamford also made his first start replacing Gary Ansell Carter. And George Bugg came back in goal replacing the injured Tyler Josephs.

Daventry and Potton both had chances early on. Orosz brought a great save from Bugg and Gareth Hunt had a shot just wide when put through by Aaron Murrell.

Potton then started getting on top. Danny Webb beat three men and his cross had to be beaten away by former Rushden keeper Matt Finlay to prevent the Royals taking the lead.

On 16 minutes Potton had another chance to take the lead with a Gareth Hunt shot was just wide. This though, was as good as it got as Potton were outpaced down the flank and Orosz scored with some style on 17 minutes.

Potton thought that had equalised three minutes later when a Aaron Murrell right footed cross was slotted home by Josh Bamford but he had strayed offside.

Daventry increased their lead on the 20th minute when Luke Emery was left with far too much space and hit a peach of a goal from 20 yards.

Nine minutes later the match was over when Fitzgerald scored a simple tap in.

Another mistake when a missed header let in a easy cross fro Creaney to make it four nil. Potton’s nightmare half was not over yet as Emery scored again to make it 5-0 at half time.

The second half saw Daventry score four more. Potton did though get on the scoresheet twice with a good header from Jack Goodacre and a great 20 yard strike from Murrell.

Potton return to SSML action against Edgware on Saturday.