Potton slip to double defeat against Tring

Potton fell to back to back defeats against second placed Tring in the SSML this week.

On Saturday Tring drew first blood when a through ball found Kieran Turner bearing down on goal with only Tyler Josephs to beat. The Royals stopper stood up well and made a great save. Five minutes later it was the Royals who should have taken the lead when Danny Webb whipped in a great cross that Jim Burnside could not reach.

On 21 minutes Jonny Hall through ball found Aaron Murrell but his shot was well saved by home keeper Conner Samsom.

Potton should have taken the lead just past the hour when Burnside twisted and turned to beat three men and unselfishly played the ball across to Murell. However his shot lacked power.

On 83 minutes Potton’s hearts were broken when they left a big hole after an attack. Ashton Campbell beat Jonny Hall to cross the ball and the resulting header was powered home by Luke Dunstan.

On Tuesday the sides met again, at The Hollow, and Tring ran out 2-0 winners with goals from David O’Connor and Kieran Turner. Potton visit London Tigers on Saturday.