Potton slip up again as Jets complete comeback

A Potton side struggling for confidence surrendered a lead to lose at home to Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

Potton went back to 4-4-2 which seems to suit the players better with James Sage and Sam Parrish playing as centre halves.

Potton United v Oxhey Jets. Picture: Guy Wills.

Jim Burnside made a first start up front replacing the departed Josh Bamford and Ryan Lewis returned to the team too.

Potton started the stronger of the two teams and really should have gone in front. Danny Webb picked the ball up in his own half and ran 20 yards before playing an eye of the needle pass to Aaron Murrell but his shot though sailed over the bar with only the keeper to beat.

Oxhey had a great chance themselves on 24 minutes when a corner caused panic in the Royals back line but the Oxhey forward headed onto the roof of the net.

The visitors did take the lead a minute later when a deflection off Parrish rebound to Kerley and his first shot hit Josephs, but rebounded straight to him and this time he made no mistake.

The goal seemed to sting the Royals into action and they equalised on 31 minutes in controversial circumstances. A throw in to Jim Burnside saw Ikusemori foot high straight into Burnside’s face and should have been a penalty and a booking, but the referee allowed play to go on.

James Sage then played the ball back into the box where Burnside, still on the ground, couldn’t reach but Danny Webb behind him did and levelled from a few yards. The Oxhey players with justification argued that Burnside was active in play and in fact offside – the goal however was allowed.

On 39 minutes Potton took the lead when a flick on left found Burnside in the clear and the hard-working striker converted under the keeper’s body.

Potton had another chance to go 3-1 up when Murrell had a one on one with Matt Evans which the keeper saved for a corner.

Oxhey levelled in a fortuitous way on 55 minutes. A cheap free kick was given away on the right hand side and Kerley’s shot was going wide until hitting Murrell’s heel and rolling into the net.

Potton had not deserved this but they played their part in their own downfall when they fell behind just past the hour. A weak shot rebounded off Josephs and the ball then was not cleared allowing Luke Jones’ scuffed shot to find the corner of the net.

Potton huffed and puffed for the remainder of the game but did not possess anyone who could play a killer pass to unlock the forward players.

Oxhey could have scored a fourth when Brennan played in Jones but his shot was well saved by Josephs.

Potton lack confidence when they go behind in games and with the SSML teams playing a lot more football then their UCL counterparts, United need to adjust they way they are playing to start picking up points.