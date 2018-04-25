Potton stay in front after drawn promotion clash

Potton stay in the promotion driving seat after sharing the spoils with rivals Lutterworth at The Hutchinson Hollow on Saturday.

Potton went into the game knowing that a victory meant promotion was virtually secured. A draw would leave them firm favourites but defeat would leave their Leicestershire opponents in pole position.

Potton v Lutterworth. Picture: Michelle Darrington

As perhaps expected, this was a tense match to begin played like a game of chess with both teams probing for a weakness.

Potton though made a dream start on just 13 minutes when Aaron Murrell held off a Lutterworth player only to be fouled 25 yards from goal.

Claudio Dias and Darryl Smith stood over the ball but Dias struck the free kick beautifully round the wall and into the bottom corner of the net to give the Royals the lead and prompt wild celebrations.

Potton had their tails up now and had a chance to double their lead when a Dias corner was well saved by the Lutterworth goalkeeper.

The visitors had their first chance on 22 minute when they were awarded a free kick 20 yards from goal. George Bugg made a brilliant flying saving though.

Potton were trying to get the ball into wide areas where Lutterworth seemed to be a little weaker.

The Royals really should have taken one of the many chances they created in the first half to perhaps give them breathing space.

A Danny Webb cross was put just wide by Aaron Murrell and a Murrell cross was put wide by Claudio Dias.

The chance of the half came on 44 minutes when Murrell and Gary Ansell Carter were no more than a couple of yards from goal. Ansell Carter seemed to be in the way of Murrell for his first shot which was blocked and rebounded to Murrell but this shot was also blocked.

The second half started with Lutteworth changing to a 3-5-2 formation which seemed to surprise Potton a little. A miscued clearance resulted in a quick throw in and cross into the box which left Tendai Daire facing his back to goal, but he scissor-kicked this into the net to prompt wild celebrations for the Leicestershire team.

Potton could have gone back in from on 53 minutes when a ball was not cleared and fell to Darryl Smith. .His half volley was just wide.

A moment later Lutterworth were down to 10 men when a straight red was produced after a Lutterworth player reacted to something said from the crowd and tried to aim a ball straight at the spectator.

Despite having an extra man for the remainder of the match Potton did not create that many more chances with a Calum Forster chance which was just over after a Danny Webb pass on 74 minutes being the best.

This leaves the Royals as favourites as they have the points on the board. Lutterworth are more than capable of winning their last five games though so Potton need to beat Thrapston on Saturday in their last league match and hopefully increase their goal difference to give them a little more breathing space.

POTTON UNITED George Bugg, Calum Forster, Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, Ryan Don(James Meredith 75), Danny Webb, Claudio Dias, Gary Ansell Carter, Aaron Murrell, Darryl Smith(Mark Franklin 85)