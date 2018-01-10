Potton surge into third with an excellent win over Blackstones

Potton United surged into third place in the UCL Division One with an excellent 4-1 win at home to Blackstones on Saturday.#

After last week’s defeat to leaders Pinchbeck finishing top seems to have gone. Runners up spot though is still very much on the cards - and following this win, a crunch match at second-place Raunds Town follows for United on Saturday.

Potton were still missing Ryan Don and Gary Ansell-Carter while new signing from Biggleswade, the experienced Mark Franklin, also dropped out injured. They did however welcome back influential James Meredith into the heart of midfield.

The Royals went back to playing a more familiar 4-4-2 with Boughton partnering Murrell up front and Sturniolo dropping to the bench.

Potton started the match brightly and for the opening 15 minutes the match was played mainly in Blackstones half with Nick Bines sending in several testing deliveries. From one of these Murrell should have given Potton the lead but missed the chance. Three minutes later an almost identical cross was headed over by Boughton.

Blackstones were still dangerous on the break and could have taken the lead with two chances.

As the half wore on Potton were having the majority of the possession and went ahead on the hour. Bines played the ball to Tom Blatch who delivered a great cross for Courtney Boughton to rise high and head home.

They should have gone two up when a great through ball from the impressive Chris Reeves found Boughton in a one on one situation but he never really got the ball under his control.

The second half started with with Blackstones switching De Sousa to centre forward and Potton starting too deep and they were made to pay in the 51st minute when a couple of weak tackles left De Sousa with just Josephs to beat which he did with style.

This seemed to wake Potton up and they regained the lead just six minutes later. A through ball by Calum Forster found Aaron Murrell through, he missed the first chance only for the ball to rebound to him and this time he did a deft chip over Bellairs.

Murrell scored an audacious second in the 67th minute when from a corner Boughton headed on for Murrell to chest down and back heel into the net.

The goal of the game was still to come though. Danny Webb won a tackle in his own half and then went on a 90 yard run with ‘Stones just chasing shadows before finishing with some aplomb past Bellairs into the far corner.

Calum Forster made his 200th appearance and could have topped this off when his well struck shot was heading for the bottom corner until a fine save from Bellairs again.

Still not at full strength this was an excellent performance from Potton with some delightful football played on the grass. They will though need to be less wasteful in front of goal though.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs,Calum Forster,Tom Blatch (Callum Bloxham 80),James Sages,Luke Harradine,James Meredeth,Danny Webb,Chris Reeves (Aiden Maclean 80),Courtney Boughton,Aaron Murrell,Nick Bines (Josh Sturniolo 70)