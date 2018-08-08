Potton turn up the heat to win on SSML debut

Potton’s new adventure in the Spartan South Midlands League began with victory from the longest trip of the season – 3-1 in North London on Saturday.

Potton fielded six of the squad from last season with débuts for Sam Parrish (from Olney), Jordan Wright (Biggleswade Utd), Christian Smail (Olney), Gareth Hunt (Biggleswade Utd) and Jonny Hall (Huntingdon).

The Royals were quickest out of the blocks and as early as the ninth minute one of the many excellent corners taken by Jonny Hall was cleared off the line after a bullet header from new skipper Christian Smail.

They deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute. Aaron Murrell went on a meandering run after a through ball, held off two defenders and his powerful shot was parried by North Greenford keeper, Power-Simpson, leaving Ansell Carter to notch up from a couple of yards.

Potton then doubled their lead five minutes later after more good work by Murrell. He robbed a defender just outside the box and played in Jonny Hall who scored in some style from eight yards out.

Due to the heat a drinks break was held in each half and this seemed to allow North Greenford back into the game.

Tyler Josephs was called into action for the first time on the half hour when a hopeful punt was heading towards goal before the Potton’s number one intervention. The Royals had a let off eight minutes later when Luke Kenny’s free-kick rebounded off the woodwork.

The second half started with both teams trading chances. Danny Webb had two shots saved in the 50th and the 51th minute and North Greenford really should have scored when the experienced Aaron McLeish missed from no more than a couple of yards.

Tyler Josephs then pulled off another good save on the hour to keep the Royals two in front.

Potton did concede on the 69th minute albeit in fortunate circumstances for North Greenford. Chris Henry was trying to cross the ball but mis-hit it into the far corner to get them back into the game.

North Greenford could have equalised in the 80th minute but Tyler Joseph again pulled off an excellent save.

Potton added a deserved third two minutes from time a 60 yards run from Danny Webb, which started in his own half was played across to Gareth Hunt who shot home from a few yards and could have scored a fourth goal when Jonny Hall failed to convert in the 90th minute.