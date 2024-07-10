​Pre-season games get under way

Football clubs across the Biggleswade area have been getting their pre-season campaigns up and running over the last few days in preparation for the new campaign.

Saturday saw Biggleswade Town get off and running with a 1-0 win at St Neots Town, before they followed that up with a convincing 5-0 victory at Potton United on Tuesday night.

Potton themselves had drawn 2-2 at Cranfield United on Saturday.

Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, went down 1-0 at Shefford Town & Campton on Tuesday night thanks to a stunning first-half strike from the home side.

Biggleswade United played what was their third pre-season game on Tuesday night, overcoming Cranfield United 4-2 and putting out a squad made up largely of trialists.

Speaking to the club’s media channels after the game, new boss Kane Dougherty said: “Obviously at this stage of pre-season there will always be positives and negatives. Some of the goals we scored were excellent, and we created lots of chances which is always a positive because as you get closer to the season you want to see more and more of those chances being taken.

"We’re still not looking at our best defensively both in our half with the ball and without the ball, but Cranfield are a good side and for us to get the four goals and win the game is good – results don’t matter in pre-season but the manner in which we scored the goals and the chances we created was pleasing.

"We’ve settled on needing a squad of 20 or so hopefully we’ll announce a few signings over the next few days.

"But also some of the lads that were here last season have really impressed us so it’s just about getting that right balance. The lads seem to be getting on well together and getting used to playing together, so that’s the important thing and I think the blend of lads we’ve got have got us in a decent position now to kick on and start the season in a few weeks.”

This weekend sees United travel to take on Wembley FC, while Biggleswade Town go to Crawley Green for a 1.15pm kick-off. Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, will go to Stowmarket Town, kick-off 2pm.