Promotion party begins as Potton win back place in Premier

Potton have won promotion back to the UCL Premier Division for the first time since 2009.

Their 3-0 victory at home to Thrapston on Saturday, combined with Lutterworth Town’s defeat at champions Pinchbeck, ensured the Royals would finish as Division One runners-up.

Potton v Thrapston. Picture: Derek Blatch.

John Weeks, UCL chairman, was on hand to present runners-up pennant and medals to the Potton team.

Playing in front of more than 100 spectators, their largest league crowd of the season, Potton started by dominating early play.

Gary Ansell-Carter, Danny Webb both had early chances before thier took the lead with 15 minutes gone. A good passing movement between James Meredith, Webb and Ansell-Carter ended with Murrell firing into the net.

Potton continued to attack and a long ball from Dias ended with Webb shooting into the side netting when well placed.

Minutes later Thrapston had a good chance to equalize when Agbenu played the ball through to Henry Cade who put his shot wide when well placed.

Potton started well in the second half with Webb’s left foot shot being just too high and then Murrell forced a full length save from Fox. Moments later Don blazed over the bar when well placed.

With 15 minutes to go, in attempting to clear Calum Forster suddenly pulled up with a leg injury and Agbenu took the ball but saw his centre go across the goal.

In the 78th minute Potton got their long awaited second when Murrell crossed for Webb to head for goal which was well blocked by Fox but Webb following up put the ball in the net, for his 49th goal of the season.

Substitute Nick Bines had a good shot go just wide of the goal and then made a good run that came to nothing, before then hit the side netting.

In the 90th minute Meredith centre for Ansell-Carter to put the ball in the net for the third goal and when the whistle went and news trickled through of the other result, the celebrations could begin.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Calum Forster (John Bitting), Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Claudio Dias (Aiden McClean), Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Ryan Don (Nick Bines)

On Friday, May 4 Potton United play Bedford FC in the North Beds Charity Cup final at Biggleswade United FC. All proceeds from the game go to charity.

The club awards night will take place in the clubhouse on Friday, May 11 at 6.30pm. A ticket cost £10 each and includes barbecue and first drink free. Anyone who wishes to come should contact any committee member.