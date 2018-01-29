Quick-fire double sinks the Blues at Chalfont

Two goals in quick succession midway through the second half condemned Arlesey Town to defeat at Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

They had defended well in a heavy pitch for three quarters of the game.

However constant pressure by the hosts finally paid off when Victor Osobu and Jake Cass netted within 60 seconds.

Arlesey weren’t helped when Tony Williams had to go off with just a quarter of an hour gone, leaving the visitors light up front.

The Blues head to Bedford Town on Saturday in a desperate search for Southern League points.