Ragged Langford well beaten by organised neighbours Stotfold

Hat-trick for Kim Forsyth in 5-0 defeat

Langford went down to a heavy 5-0 defeat against their near neighbours from Stotfold on a damp and misty night at Forde Park.

The Reds began sprightly enough and created their one and only chance of the evening when Tom Oram just failed to beat the advancing keeper to a long through ball.

But from then on it was all Stotfold and Langford will look back on a disappointing night when they looked very ragged.

Their well-organised visitors took an early lead when a header bounced around the Langford goal and Kim Forsyth made no mistake from close range.

It became 2-0 on 27 minutes when Owen Robertson curled a superb free kick into the top corner from 20 yards. Stotfold had a good penalty appeal turned down when Owen Robertson looked to have been brought down in the area.

The second half was dominated by a rampant Stotfold side. Kim Forsyth had a seemingly good headed goal disallowed, but on 54 minutes he out jumped the Langford keeper to head home from a curling free kick.

Langford did not help themselves by conceding numerous free kicks and one of these was neatly finished by Robbie Buchanan.

Kim Forsyth then completed his hat-trick on 77 minutes, coolly slotting a penalty after being brought down by Hudson in the Langford goal, to send the large visiting contingent home happy and Langford have to face another local derby on Saturday.