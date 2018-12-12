Reds are spot on to secure semi berth

Langford moved into the semi-finals of the Beds Senior Trophy with a penalty shoot-out victory over Ampthill Town on Saturday.

It was a game the Reds should have won after 90 entertaining minutes. They dominated the second half but allowed the visitors to level late on.

The first half was quite even but Langford then took the lead after 25 minutes with a gift goal. The visitor’s keeper dropped a long cross from Connor Bridge and Louis Osbourne scored from close range.

Ampthill levelled soon after when a fine run by Amadeiou saw his low cross touched home by Tom Carter from close range. Bamford went close for Langford and Higgins for the visitors had a close range shot cleared of the line.

The second period saw Langford step up a gear. Paul Morris and Bamford forced Thompson into action the Reds went in front after 77 minutes. Charlie Rome sent Morris away and although his shot was saved, the rebound fell to Bamford who drove low into the net.

Rome nearly made it three when he hit the bar from 30 yards, but out of the blue the visitors levelled deep into injury time when a long cross found Cooksley and he drove into the top corner to send the tie into penalties. The Reds converted all theirs but Ampthill missed their final kick.

Langford are joined in the semis by Queens Park Crescents, Wilstead and Stevington. They host Amersham on Saturday.