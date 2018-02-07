Reds boss quits after cup defeat

Langford’s manager Rob Verdia left the club this week following their exit from the Beds Senior Trophy at the hands of Cranfield on Saturday.

He quit the Forde Park outfit alongside assistant James Tizard after four months in charge. Martin Wells has stepped up into the manager’s role but his scheduled first game, at St Neots Town Reserves on Tuesday, fell victim to the weather.

Cranfield deserved their semi-final win at a rainy Forde Park. The game had chances and goals galore, but the visitors always had the edge.

Langford, playing in their yellow away strip, made a good start and were ahead inside five minutes when a good inswinging corner by Jordan Stewart was met by Sean Mboto, who headed home at the near post.

The visitors responded strongly. On 10 minutes Bamford had a strong shot blocked which looped in the air, and Sam Evans outjumped Fordham to head home.

Two goals in two minutes put Cranfield in a strong position. In the 28th minute Bamford picked up a loose ball and fired a fierce shot into the top corner, then Jack Goodacre unmarked at the far post had an easy header from a corner.

Langford quickly got back into the game when Sean Mboto again headed home from point blank range from another corner.

The second period opened with the visitors scoring again through Bamford.

The best goal of the game came in the 53rd minute when Luke Smith laid the ball into the path of Danny Bacon, who volleyed a tremendous shot past Nash in the visitors’ goal. But within 60 seconds Cranfield clinched the game, Bamford, again in plenty of space, crashed the ball home.

Langgford host Risborough Rangers on Saturday and Winslow on Tuesday, both in SSML Division One.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, James Lamptey, Jordan Stewart, Jack Edwards, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Danney Baker,Josh Terry, Luke Smith, Ethan Draper, Sean Mboto.

Subs: Lewis Croucher (used), Harry Orr (used), Joe Zumgvzah (used).