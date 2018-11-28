Reds come up short against high-fliers

Langford, despite missing key players through injuries and suspensions, fought hard but came up just short against a good strong side on Saturday who showed why they are second in the SSML Division One with their well organised defence.

The visitors had the best chances in the opening 20 minutes. Deane Gardner shot wide when clean through and Conor Pashlet in the home goal made a couple of brilliant saves when the visitors seemed certain to score, but Langford worked hard to keep them at bay.

Despite some promising football the hosts were unable to create any chances before half time.

Broadfields scored the all important goal of the game in the 55th minute. Pashlet dived full length to turn away a low drive after a mix up in the Langford defence, but couldn’t hold on and Billy Smith bundled in the rebound.

Despite their best efforts, the Reds couldn’t break down the Broadfields defence.

Although their own goal was seldom threatened only a last minute free kick from Jack Edwards really tested the visiting keeper.

Langford visit Codicote in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

>>> In the SSML Premier bottom side Stotfold lost 2-1 at London Tigers, Dese Dasilva scoring for the visitors midway through the second period.

They are without a game this weekend.