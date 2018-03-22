Reds defeated in scrappy encounter

A scrappy game at Forde Park on Tuesday saw the visitors from Winslow leave with all three points, which on the balance of play was deserved.

Kieran Fordham in the home goal was kept busy during the opening exchanges, but it was Langford who took the lead on 11 minutes when the Winslow keeper bought Sean Mboto down as he chased a long ball into the area. Jack Edwards slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Winslow levelled on 25 minutes when a header from a corner was blocked on the line and Aaron King smashed home the rebound.

Within 45 seconds the visitors were ahead, a long free kick was met by Ryan Freshwater in space with time to head in at the far post.

Langford then surprised everyone with a goal from nowhere on 40 minutes, a shot from 22 yards by Charlie Rome crept low past the unsighted keeper to level the scores at the break.

The second half opened with Winslow pushing forward and taking the lead inside two minutes of the restart. Daniel Parsons latched on to a long ball and lobbed the advancing Fordham in the home goal.

Winslow dominated the remainder of the game but their finishing was poor. Langford worked hard but were unable to create chances, or put together any cohesive passing moves. Nick Thomas had their one chance but shot wide.

Langford’s next match is at home to Hatfield in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, Danny Bacon, Sam Dunn, Joe Zungvzah, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Sean Mboto, Charlie Rome, Jack Edwards, Nick Thomas, Meshach Hendrickson.

Subs: Lewis Croucher (used), Jed Wheeler (user), Jordan Stewart, Harry Orr, Mitch Pagett.