Reds gallant in defeat

Langford gave a good performance despite exiting the FA Vase 2-1 at Colney Heath on Saturday.

This all-SSML tie kicked off in warm, late summer sunshine and both sides scored in the opening minutes.

After only three minutes a long cross from the right found Akinbinu unmarked at the back post and his downward header was touched home by Clarke-Mardel to give the home side the lead.

It didn’t take long for Langford to level. A long corner from Jordan Stewart found Luke Smith unmarked on the far post and he powered home a fierce header.

On 16 minutes the home side were back in front when a low cross shot from Greg Shaw somehow crept into the net with the aid of a deflection. Play was certainly very open and Luke Smith almost levelled for Langford when his downward header forced a brilliant one handed save from the home keeper, Charlie May.

The second half was certainly a feisty affair in the opening 15 minutes, the Reds enjoyed some luck as Jack Woods rolled a shot passed Langford keeper Ben Watson only for Jordan Stewart to race back and clear off the line.

On the hour Colney Heath were awarded a spot kick but Greg Shaw’s low penalty was brilliantly saved by Watson.

As Langford fought back Luke Smith had a fierce shot tipped over the bar by May in the Colney Heath goal. As the pace slackened and play became a bit scrappy, chances were few and far between with Langford holding their own. Eventually the home side clung to progress into the next round.

Saturday sees Langford return to the league with an away game to Winslow United, hopeful to continue with the spirit shown in the Vase.