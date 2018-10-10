Reds on thrilling form with trio of victories over Brimsdown

Langford must wish they could play Brimsdown every week after beating them three times in seven days without conceding a goal.

Last Wednesday they returned from North London with a 3-0 victory in the SSML Division One thanks to a stunning first 30 half hour when they raced into a three goal lead playing some superb passing football.

They took the lead after just three minutes when Jack Worbey was on the end of a slick passing move and shot low past the keeper.

They soon scored a second – Worbey was through on goal but seemed to be fouled by the keeper as he went round him and shot wide while off balance. The referee awarded a free kick on the edge of the area and when the keeper, who escpaed with a booking, spilled the free kick Louis Osbourne slipped home the rebound.

After 20 minutes a superb passing move between Jack Edwards and Charlie Rome ended with a cross from Rome that found Worbey unmarked and his first time shot screamed into the top corner.

On Saturday they made it a league double over Brimsdown at a rainy Forde Park.

It was end-to-end in the opening half hour and it was only a fine save by Watson that stopped the visitors taking the lead.

It was Langford who went ahead late in the first half. Terrific work by Charlie Rome won possession in the visitors half and the ball was played infield to Jack Worbey who thumped a spectacular shot into the top corner.

The second period opened with the visitors gaining the upper hand but it was Langford who scored the all-important second midway through.

Watson sent a long free kick deep into the Brimsdown half which was flicked on by new signing, Joshua Bamford. Worbey was alert enough to pick up the loose ball and deftly lob the keeper.

Langford made sure of the points with a third late on. The visiting keeper saved a low free kick by Jack Edwards but couldn’t hold on to the ball and Osbourne slipped home the rebound.

The treble was completed on Tuesday when Langford knocked Brimsdown out of the Division One Cup. Osborne scored both second half goals in the 2-0 win at Forde Park.

The Reds visit Buckingham Town on Saturday and then travel to Ampthill Town on Tuesday.