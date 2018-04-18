Reds’ run of defeats continues on the road

Winslow United’s superior quality proved the difference as they beat visiting Langford 5-1 in SSML Division One on Tuesday.

The Reds kicked off into a stiff breeze at The Gate, and created the first chance when the lively Meshach Hendrickson burst through but shot across the keeper and narrowly wide.

That turned out to be their only chance of the half as Winslow took complete control and were able to run in four first half goals: from Aaron King on 13 minutes, Danny Gordon on 29 minutes following a thunderous free kick by Simon King against a post. Aaron King for his second on 29 minutes, then in the next attack Shiblu Miah made it four on the half hour.

Winslow, with still many games left, played well within themselves in the second period and strung pass after pass together to effectively close the game down.

In the 75th minute Harry Dalton on as a sub for Winslow made it five. Langford, to their credit, never gave up and on 87 minutes Ricardo Green found himself in space on the right, he surged forward then unleashed a dipping shot from 25 yards into a top corner to score a late goal for the visitors.

Langford: Ben Warner, Ricardo Green, Lewis Sinclair, Lewis Croucher, Jack Edwards, Michael Payne (capt), Sean Mboto, Charlie Rome, Meshach Hendrickson, Dean Auburn, Jed Wheeler.

Subs: James Lamptey (used), Karl Dean (used).

This followed a 4-1 defeat at Broadfields last Thursday. Broadfields dictated the play in a dominant opening - yet the lively Sean Mboto almost put The Reds ahead with a quick break, he outpaced the home defence, but had his shot blocked at close range.

On 20 minutes Broadfields were deservedly in front, Langford lost possession far too easily, a quick exchange of passes found Billy Smith; he curled the ball neatly into a top corner.

Although Broadfields continued to play the better football, Langford got back into the game on 42 minutes with a stunning goal. Sean Mboto broke quickly out of defence, and found Ricardo Green, 35 yards out. Green held off two defenders, broke clear and sublimely chipped the onrushing keeper, to level the match at the halftime whistle.

The second half opened with both teams determine to out-compete the other, but it was the home side who regained the lead. Weak challenges by Langford left Broadfields queuing up in front of goal, the ball fell to Connor Sparks on 55 minutes, and he made no mistake from close range.

It was mostly one way football after that, with Broadfields running in a third when Billy Smith lifted the ball cleverly into a top corner. On 75 minutes a scramble in the Langford area saw Dene Gardner add a fourth from close range. Langford were correctly awarded a late penalty for handball, which Jack Edwards fired home to round off the scoring.

Langford: Ben Warner, Danny Bacon, Jordan Stewart, Jack Edwards, Lewis Sinclair (capt), Adam Brown, Ricardo Green, Charlie Rome, Sean Mboto, Lewis Croucher, Dean Auburn

Subs: Tom Ryan (used), Jed Wheeler, Michael Payne.

Langford have a free weekend, and visit Southall in SSML Division One on Thursday, April 26.