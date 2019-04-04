Reds’ slump continues with Park View loss

Langford have just one point from their last eight games after a 4-2 loss at Park View on Saturday.

On 36 minutes the hosts took the lead after some sloppy midfield play. Solomon Ofori raced through the wide open spaces to shoot low into the corner.

Just before half time it was 2-0 as Ofori crossed for Koffi Appiah, unmarked in front of goal, to score.

The second half continued with the hosts well on top, only some sloppy finishing, good saves from Ben Watson and some last ditch tackling from captain Mok Ali kept the hosts at bay,

Just past the hour Langford pulled a goal back when a long throw from Jordan Stewart was flicked on and Jack Worbey scored at the far post with a diving header.

Within five minutes Park View extended their lead again, Price running through. It was 4-1 when Appiah scored with ease.

Langford scored a consolation on 72 minutes when Charlie Rome scored a thunderbolt from 25 yards.

Reds visit Amersham Town on Saturday.