Reds stumble at semi-final hurdle as Wilstead win through on penalties

Langford exited the Beds Senior Trophy on penalties when they clicked into gear much too late on a windy Saturday afternoon in Wilstead.

The Reds kicked into a strong wind in the first half and were rather lacklustre, hardly creating a chance of note.

The home side certainly looked far more dangerous and forced Ben Watson into a couple fine saves to keep a determined home side at bay.

The introduction of Mok Ali at half time put more urgency into the Langford side but still Wilstead looked dangerous

They forced Watson into a couple of great saves, but the game changed in the 70th minute. First Dean Auburn hit the bar from 25 yards for the Reds but play swung to the other end and Paul Jones put Wilstead ahead with a far post header from a long cross.

Langford then threw everything into attack and were unlucky when both Charlie Rome and Jack Worbey struck the upright . Shots were blocked on the line and the home keeper saved brilliantly from a point blank header.

But with literally the last kick of the game Langford levelled with a disputed penalty. The linesman spotted a foul by the home keeper and Charlie Rome kept his nerve fire home the spot kick.

This sent match into penalties. Both sides scored and missed but Wilstead won on the shoot out 5-4 and will face Stevington in the final.

It’s back to league action on Saturday as Langford visit Hillingdon Borough.