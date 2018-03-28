Reds surrender points in relegation clash

Langford surrenderedthe points on Saturday allowing Hatfield to return victorious from a game both sides needed to win to move away from the relegation places.

The match started at a brisk pace, and the visitors were in front after six minutes. Jay Welsh found himself unmarked at the far post to meet a long cross and although his header was brilliantly saved by Ben Watson, Welsh was still able to head home the rebound.

The home side reacted well and levelled after 14 minutes, a long cross by Jed Wheeler found Luke Smith and his downward header beat the keeper from close range. Both sides had chances in a very open game, Darren O’Brien had a point blank header well saved then Langford’s Luke Smith headed over.

The second half was a much tighter affair. Luke Smith had a header saved by Kane Andrews in the Hatfield goal. Danny Bacon had a long-range volley, which was comfortably saved.

Chances were hard to come by, as the final ball from either team went astray. However Hatfield’s man of the match Calum Reilly scored the winning goal on 86 minutes, having burst through the Langford defence to smash the ball past Watson to seal the points.

Langford: Ben Watson, Lewis Sinclair (capt), Dean Auburn, Shane Brown, Tom Ryan, Adam brown, Danny bacon, Charlie Rome, Luke Smith, Sean Mboto, Jed Wheeler.

Subs: Meshach Hendrickson (used), Joe Zungvzah (used), James Lamptey, Kieran Fordham, Lewis Croucher.