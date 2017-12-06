Reds well beaten by hard-working Wodson

Langford were well beaten 3-0 by a strong and physical Wodson Park side on a damp, cold afternoon in Ware on Saturday.

The SSML clash started at a fast pace, with play switching from end to end, but it was the home side who took the lead on 17 minutes. A near post corner was flicked on and Matt Ellis arrived unmarked at the far post to score with a diving header.

The hosts did not have to wait long to increase their lead as, with just 22 minutes on the clock, Rob Sawyer scored with a wonderful curling free kick into the top corner from 25 yards.

Wodson stopped Langford from gaining a foothold in the match with their tremendous work rate.

The second half bought a slight improvement for The Reds, but they were unable to create any meaningful chances.

On 70 minutes, the home side scored a third goal that effectively sealed the three points. A low cross from the right was allowed to run across the goalmouth for Louis Wylie, unmarked on the far post, to slot the ball into the net from close range and seal a rather scrappy game.

Langford host Caldecote in the Beds Senior Trophy on Saturday before travelling to Broxbourne in the league on Tuesday.

Langford: Ben Warner, Karl Dean, Lewis Sinclair, James Lamptey, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Sean Mboto, Jack Edwards, Harry Orr, Ethan Draper, Reeon Wiltshire.

Subs: Lewis Croucher, Joe Zungvzah (used), Jed Wheeler (used), Nico Miceli (used), Ciaran Holt.