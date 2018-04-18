Relegation is finally a reality for Arlesey

Arlesey Town’s inevitable relegation from Southern League East was officially confirmed on Tuesday night.

The Blues lost 2-0 at home to Aylesbury and that result, combined with a 1-1 draw for second from bottom side Barton Rovers, sealed demotion.

In a scrappy affair Antony Njogu put the visitors ahead shortly after the break and Shayne Almond secured the win ten minutes from time.

On Saturday Arlesey threw away a two goal lead at home to fellow strugglers Hanwell. Keanu Williams put them ahead and Ashley Farooqui scrambled home the second from a free kick just past the half hour.

They held that lead until 17 minutes from time, when Calum Duffy pulled one back. Daniel Fleming levelled before Goldy Capela hit the winner deep into injury time with an overhead kick.

Arlesey playedMoneyfields last night. They visit Kempston on Saturday before visiting Egham on Tuesday and Thame the following Thursday.