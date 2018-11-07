Resurgent Reds keep great form going

Langford kept up their tremendous run of form with a close win after a stormy encounter with a very physical Buckingham side on Saturday.

Langford started well and took the lead on 11 minutes. A long cross from Jordan Stewart found Josh Bamford unmarked and he headed neatly past the keeper.

On 22 minutes the visitors were level when Atkins raced onto a long ball and shot past the advancing Watson. But within a couple of minutes Langford were back in front when a long free kick from Charlie Rome was only half cleared and Harry Poulton volleyed past the keeper from 20 yards.

The visitors’ manager was sent off shortly afterwards.

The second half was more feisty as Langford tried to keep playing their football. But the visitors levelled just past the hour as Vincent Shrieves slid the ball home at the far post.

Things became worse for Langford when keeper Ben Watson was sent off for handling outside the area. Karl Dean made a fine save from the free kick before the visitors were also reduced to ten men when Shrieves was sent off for aiming a kick.

Mitten hit the post with a header for the visitors but out of the blue Langford struck the winning goal when a loose ball ricocheted into Lewis Osbourn’s path and he coolly shot low past White.

Buckingham were down to nine when Jordan Spruce was sent off following a late tackle. Langford host Codicote on Saturday.