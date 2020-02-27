Return to winning with 3-0 a success

Biggleswade Town ended their goal drought to beat Lowestoft Town 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

The Waders hadn’t scored for two games and not won a game outright since the end of January.

But all that came to an end with Town easily overcoming Lowestoft on a very cold, wet and windy evening that made football difficult.

The game was never in doubt although late rain moistened the top surface.

Biggleswade set about the task with a reshuffled pack after injuries to Edwards, Ferrell, Swain and Panter forced a very different line up, pushing three players into the top line of Bell, Charles and Williams forming a three-pronged interchanging attack.

Within two minutes the visiting fullback was changed after sustaining an early injury.

From here to completion, Biggleswade pushed forwards, their dancing trio of attackers bringing out the best from the Lowestoft keeper Luis Tibbles.

Trey Charles beat the defenders to round the keeper on 42 minutes and put the Waders in front.

A repeat performance saw Charles double his tally to give Biggleswade a 2-0 advantage at the turn round.

After the break the rain eased, but not so the Waders who pressed home the advantage with another goal on 51 minutes. It was almost identical again as Jamie Peters broke and slotted past the advancing Tibbles.

At 3-0 the game as a contest was done as Lowestoft offered nothing in return.

It was difficult to recall a save Richard Walton had to make.

Still pressing with the rain making conditions all the more difficult, the Waders management team felt comfortable to give a run out to Taish Griffith, Reece Crowter and Kweku Lucan.

Next up for Biggleswade is Banbury United on Saturday.

They are at home again on Tuesday, March 3 to face Alvechurch.