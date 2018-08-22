Rhiney on the mark as United see off Tigers

Biggleswade United returned to winning ways at Northwood Park on Saturday with Taylor Rhiney’s strike securing a narrow 1-0 victory over London Tigers.

The visitors’ intentions were laid bare inside the opening minute as a direct approach quickly yielded their first opportunity of the afternoon as they Rhiney fired wide from the edge of the box.

The debutant wouldn’t have to wait terribly long to open his United account when, on 13 minutes, he met James Cooper’s cross from the right to glance the ball into the bottom corner.

United were relatively untroubled by their hosts throughout. However, the away side needed to convert their dominance into goals and Rhiney nearly doubled his tally in the second period with a free-kick that clipped the crossbar.

The effervescent winger was a constant threat going forward and once again he was denied by the woodwork with a thunderous left-footed effort that struck the bar as it flew over.

So long as the score remained 1-0 the home side had a chance to recover the situation. That chance was almost extinguished when their keeper came rushing out of his goal to meet a long ball but he completely missed the target allowing Adam Drakulic to collect the loose ball, square the covering defender up and send a shot towards the net where a Tigers man was fortunately placed to avert the danger.

Next up is Tring Corinthians AFC in the League Challenge Trophy on Saturday.