Rome’s double earns Langford a Lane win

Langford continued their recent good form with a resounding win against Rayners Lane at a very cold and wet Forde Park on Saturday.

Apart from a difficult spell before half time, when they could have conceded a goal, they were largely in command.

They created numerous chances in the first half hour with Ricardo Green coming close on several occasions. Despite missing several good players with injuries, the home side played some really good football but were not able to take their chances.

Just before half time some sloppy play in the Reds defence allowed a couple of good openings for the visitors and Ben Watson had to come to the rescue with one fine point blank save to keep it all square at half time.

The second half opened with a bang as the Reds scored in the first 60 seconds of the half with a fine header from Mok Ali, meeting a long free kick from Charlie Rome.

On 55 minutes it was 2-0 with another header from yet another free kick from Rome. This time Josh Bamford headed home.

Bamford shot just wide when he raced through 20 minutes from time but Rome made it 3-0 with a fine curling shot beyond the diving keeper to cap a fine victory.

Langford host Buckingham Town in Division One on Saturday.