Royal rampage to stay in the hunt

Any fears Potton United could slip up at Oakham on Saturday were quickly dispelled as they romped to a 7-0 win.

If Potton thought going two months and a change of manager since their last away win was bad, this was nothing compared with Oakham. They had only won twice all season with those victories both coming in August.

Potton made one change from the previous match. Aaron Loney who had not been in the first team since September replaced the out of form Tyler Josephs.

Oakham caused Potton hearts to flutter when the defence recovered at the expense of a corner after Scott Waumsley found himself with acres of space in the Potton box.

That, though, was as good as it got for Oakham. Potton were attacking at will, Calum Forster fed Aaron Murrell in the seventh minute and a good turn and shot rebounded off the post.

Further chances fell to Webb and Murrell and a combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing keep the score level for the first 20 minutes.

The remaining 25 minutes of the half though were a different story as Potton scored five times without reply.

The first came in the 22nd minute after a great Danny Webb cross was finished by Murell virtually on the goal-line. Just two minutes later Murrell this time became provider with an intelligent pass to Ryan Don to blast into the far corner.

Looney’s long ball to Murrell found the striker one on one with keeper Tom Bedford. He rounded him with ease to make it 3-0.

It was five as first Ansell Carter scored from a couple of yards out after another good Webb delivery, and then an eye of a needle pass from Meredith put Webb clear who scored with style in the far corner.

The second half began with Potton looking like they could move onto double figures - even more so when a great solo effort by Calum Forster nearly broke the net from 20 yards in the 54th minute.

Webb did hit the bar though in the 63rd minute. This looked like the end of the scoring until in the last five minutes. Firstly sub Boughton hit the bar and then Mark Franklin delivered a corner for Ansell Carter to bundle home.

This was a professional performance from Potton. They inflicted Oakham’s biggest home defeat of the season and became the league’s leading goalscorers with 70.

POTTON UNITED: Aaron Loney, Calum Forster, Tom Blatch (Charlie Stafford 70),James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith (Chris Reeves 55),Danny Webb, Ryan Don, Gary Ansell Carter, Aaron Murrell (Courtney Boughton 55),Mark Franklin