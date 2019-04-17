Royals win by odd goal in five

It was a return to winning ways as Potton beat Harpenden on Saturday by the odd goal in five although they made life hard for themselves at times.

It was nearly a disaster for Potton on 12 minutes when Tyler Josephs miskicked the ball straight to a Harpenden striker but the home keeper recovered.

Just four minutes later Harpenden attempted a back pass that was far too short. The alert Burnside stole the ball, rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into the net.

The pitch was greasy due to a couple of showers but was hard underneath this, meaning it could not take a stud and both teams were struggling to stay on their feet at times.

Potton had a gilt-edged chance to double their advantage later when a mishit Jonny Hall corner reached Burnside three yards out. He saw this too late though and hit it over the bar.

Burnside was unlucky not to double his advantage on 37 minutes when his stinging shot rebounded off the crossbar.

The Royals were made to regret this when Harpenden equalised just before half time. A free kick was floated into the box and reached Douglas who slipped the ball past Josephs.

United took the lead again just three minutes into the second half when Murrell used his strength and power to hold off a defender and he delivered a great ball which Burnside made no mistake with for the Royals to retake the lead.

Harpenden were no means out of this though some great skill by Davis saw him beat three men but Tyler Josephs again saved well.

Midway through the half Potton scored their third when a Jonny Hall Beckham like free-kick from near the halfway line was headed home by skipper Christian Smail, to the great delight on the home supporters.

Harpenden did get a goal back on 86 minutes when Jake Collins’ s shot squirmed under Josephs to make the last few minutes a nervy affair for Potton.