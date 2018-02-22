Seventh heaven for Langford against Codicote

Langford smashed seven in a ten goal thriller against Codicote at Forde Park on Saturday.

The SSML clash kicked off in near perfect conditions for football on a surprisingly good surface.

Langford v Codicote. Picture: Guy Wills.

Langford settled and had more of the early play, but a Codicote breakaway on 13 minutes saw former Reds player Ben L’Honore fouled just outside the penalty area.

He picked himself up to give Codicote a fortuitous lead with an excellent free kick over the wall and into a top corner.

Play moved from end to end, but it was Codicote who doubled their advantage on 19 minutes when L’Honore fired home his second goal of the afternoon.

Langford looked out of the game, with Codicote dictating the play. Then following a Langford attack on 39 minutes, the visiting defence failed to clear the ball, which fell to Jordan Stewart who thundered a shot home from 25 yards through a sea of legs.

Within three minutes, the game was level; Luke Smith cut inside holding off two defenders and laid the ball to Ethan Draper who slammed it past Reece Voller, making an auspicious debut in goal for “The Cod”.

Langford got their passing game going and deservedly took the lead just before the break, with Jack Edwards heading home.

The second period was less than three minutes old when Jack Edwards drove home a shot, following a four-man move, to increase Langford’s lead.

Codicote never gave up, and halved the deficit with Ben Andreos heading home from a corner. This stung the Reds into action. Luke Smith closed down Voller in the visitors’ goal and squared the ball to Danny Bacon who made no mistake from close in.

Langford’s afternoon got better, when Kieran Fordham saved a penalty from Ben Andreos, then Jack Edwards completed his hat-trick with a 40 yard free kick sailing into the top corner, with the keeper unable to get through his own players to the ball.

Langford made it seven, with a penalty of their own in the 82nd minute, which was coolly converted by Luke Smith.

Langford visit London Lions in SSML Division One on Saturday before welcoming Bedford in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, Lewis Sinclair, Jordan Stewart, Harry Orr, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Danny Bacon, Jack Edwards, Luke Smith, Ethan Draper, Sean Mboto.

Subs: Joe Zungvzah, Marc Arnott, James Lamptey, Thomas Ryan (used),

Mitchell Pagett (used).