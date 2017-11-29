Sharp Harps do double over Biggleswade United

Harpenden Town became the first side to complete the double over Biggleswade United as they followed up their 3-0 win in October with a 1-0 triumph at Second Meadow on Saturday.

The hosts were beaten by the same scoreline at Hoddesdon Town in midweek and were similarly unfortunate in defeat once again but nevertheless, their form now reads a disturbing one win in eight matches.

Commanding possession in the early stages, United first went close through Nick Elliot but he couldn’t secure enough purchase on the header as he tried to meet the ball.

Jaiden Irish then forced the goalkeeper into a save with a shot from distance and Kane Farrell threatened as he burst in behind, only to direct his shot wide having lifted the ball over the advancing keeper.

The Harps grew into the contest and began to enjoy a period of sustained pressure around the half-hour mark – they had a shot that narrowly went over the crossbar.

Their best spell remained interspersed with some decent United opportunities, however, as Elliot’s effort was deflected just wide before the half culminated with Jordan Wright’s header being blocked on the goalline.

The second half arrived and with it came the opening and ultimately decisive goal with United’s failure to convert their territorial control into goals punished by James Ewington, who tapped home a rebound from close range after Robbie Ponting had saved the initial shot to give the away team the lead.

The remaining 40 minutes or so generally consisted of United attempting to breach a resolute Harpenden defence, who were determined to maintain their advantage and continue their impressive start at this level following promotion last term.

And, despite Farrell and Joe Gorman going close, the visitors accomplished their objective and emerged with the three points.

It was a performance not lacking in commitment, intensity or even quality for large parts so another loss will come as a major disappointment.

With United enjoying a free weekend, the next chance to provide a response will come on Tuesday as they travel to take on Southern League East side Bedford Town in the Beds Senior Cup.