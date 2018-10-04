Shefford held but stay top of the league

Shefford Town & Campton stay top of the Bedfordshire League despite being held at home on Saturday.

They lost their perfect home record in a 2-2 draw with Flitwick Town. Sam King and Lee Harman were on the home scoresheet against a brace from the penalty spot by Phil Matthews for the visitors.

Queens Park Crescents lifted themselves into fourth in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform and retained their 100% home record with a 2-1 victory over Stevington thanks to goals from Ayaz Hussain and Shahinur Rahman.

Just goal difference behind them in fifth are Wilstead who were to lose their seasons 100% away record when held to a 1-1 draw at Riseley Sports. Sam Harrison netted for the home side and Luke Pursey replied for the visitors.

Sharnbrook are rooted to the bottom of the table after losing 4-1 at Crawley Green Reserves. Temitayo Akerele, Elmagbari Ibrahim, Jake Alderson and Reece Green all found the back of the net for the Green against a lone reply via David Mulvihill.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy 1st Round.

Despite their poor league form Renhold United will now face a second round home tie against Stevington after emerging 3-2 penalty shoot-out winners over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College after 90 minutes had seen the sides deadlocked at 1-1. Justin Patterson scored for United and Tom Vandenabergh for Town.

Whilst after winning 3-0 at Caldecote, for Wootton Blue Cross it will be a trip to Crawley Green Reserves in round two. Peter Mcdonald, Chris Butler and Ross Scott scored the goals to do the damage.

Cranfield United, thanks to goals from Courtney Boughton and Adam Hulks, won 2-1 at Ickwell & Old Warden ( Marko Tobdzic). They earned a home second round tie against Langford who themselves won 6-2 at Marston Shelton Rovers, Finn Brown and Jon Smith netting the Rovers goals.

Whilst it was the end of the trophy road for AFC Oakley M&DH who had just a Robbie Alder goal to show from their 3-1 defeat at Bedford FC.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Wixams remain 100% away from home after a 2-1 victory at Lea Sports PSG and find themselves in second spot and just goal difference shy of league leaders The 61 FC Luton Reserves.

Grant Tibbett and Mason Hornbrook grabbed the goals against a lone PSG reply from Ali Mohiyaldeen.

Just a point behind in third are Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who took their unbeaten sequence to five games by winning 5-2 at Flitwick Town Reserves. James Snee led the way with four goals and Jordan Greenwood scored the other – home replies came via Pete Rogan and James Smith.

Also enjoying life on the road were Christians in Sport (Luton) who won 3-1 at Biggleswade FC Reserves. Jamie Nolan, Andy Page and Dean Wrench were on their scoresheet against a lone home reply from Kian Coles.

Bedfordshire FA Intermediate Cup 1st Round

Following their 3-0 home win over Totternhoe Reserves, thanks to goals from Michael Michalski, Stephen Mabberley and Jonti Neal, Bedford Albion will now journey to Wixams in round two.

Whilst Henlow’s reward for winning 1-0 at The 61 FC Luton Reserves thanks to a goal from Luke Hills is a second round home tie against Flitwick Town Reserves.

Also earning themselves a second round home tie against Christians in Sports (Luton) were Cranfield United Reserves after netting a 2-0 home success over Wilstead Reserves, Joe Sames and Luke Gray both finding the back of the net.

For four other BCFL teams it was the end of the cup road. Farley Boys had just a lone Damion Layne goal to show for in their 1-10 home defeat by Ampthill Town Development, while Sandy drew a blank in losing 7-0 at home to Leighton Town Development.

Elsewhere at Miller Road in a rather ill tempered affair Cople & Bedford SA were beaten 6-4 by Biggleswade United Under 23s in a game that ended with both sides a man short. Kurtis Alleyne was red carded for United just before half-time and Daniel Bond followed suit for the SA 18 minutes into the second period.

Ollie Hughes netted twice for the SA alongside single goals from Gary Canzano and Ashlee Banton only to be outdone by United strikes from Kyle Jeffrey and Charisma Agyemang who both hit braces to go alongside single goals from Oliver Benham and Ashley Campbell. United will now travel to Shefford Town & Campton Reserves in Round Two.

Also going through the cup exit door were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who were beaten 3-1 at Southcott Village RA, Jake Duxberry netting their lone goal.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

Meltis Albion are three points clear in Division Two supported by Hy-Pro after retaining their unbeaten ways when winning 3-2 at Clifton. Arran Wright with a brace and a goal from Dan Smith were being replied to twice by Michael Hall for the home side.

Houghton Athletic are now second, they retained their unbeaten home record with a 6-1 win over FC Kokan. Jordan Thomas netted twice to go alongside single goals from Cemin Miron, Antony Simms, Adrian Lancus and Marcus Goble against a lone reply from Tom McMahon.

In third and still 100% for the season are Sporting Lewsey Park, 4-2 home winners over CS Rovers. Mano Langlais, Luke Lincoln, Jonathan Barnett and James Braddon all found the back of the net against Rovers replies via Jamie Gray and Ben Smith.

Also enjoying life on home soil were St Josephs ( Saturday), 5-1 victors over second from bottom M&DH Clapham Sports. Rian Macdonald with a brace was joined on the St Joes scoresheet by Kieran Carey, Kieran Doherty and Darragh Dunbar to bring up the nap hand against a lone reply via Phil Kempsell.

Caldecote Reserves secured their first win with a 3-1 victory at Sundon Park Rovers thanks to goals from Adam Legate, Jack Stagg and Gary Allum against a lone Rovers reply via Ben Pincher.

Unite MK Reserves gained their first point in sharing the spoils in a 2-2 home draw against AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Mustrafa Nas and Faraz Abid were on the MK scoresheet against M&DH replies via James Grandidge and Bradley Duffet.

Kempston Athletic held onto their unbeaten ways in drawing 2-2 at home against Luton Leagrave AFC. Gary Whitbread and Dan Mattin were on their scoresheet against AFC replies via Lewis Bloomfield and Tjay Brooks.

Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves picked up their first point in sharing the spoils in a 2-2 home draw against Black Swan. Jamie Cerminara and Adam Kerr netted for the Rovers and Frankie Johnson and Ben Smith replied for the vistors.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

The biggest winners of the day to claim their first win of the season were Dinamo Flitwick, 5-1 home victors over Lidlington United Sports. Daniel Day with a brace plus single goals from Dale Goldie, Joe Kwarcinski and Alex Summers brought up the nap hand against a lone United reply from Dale Crocker.

Also winning for the first time were Square FC , 2-1 home winners over FC Polina (Luton) – Kevin Beales and Tom Foster netting for the home side and Przenek Gorczyca replying for the visitors.

Bedford Albion Reserves secured a 3-1 victory at Stevington Reserves. Hayden Shipp, Josh Emerton and Jan Bucur all found the back of the net against a lone home reply via Carlo Stamaglia.

Whilst also enjoying life on the road were Real Haynes who retained their unbeaten start with a 3-1 victory at Thurleigh. An own goal plus strikes from Billy Flack and Luke Lowe were replied to once by Ethan Potts for the home side.

For Harlington Juniors and Sandy Reserves it was a share of the spoils from a 2-2 draw. Kevin Lambert and Lui Tomlinson were on the home scoresheet with Wayne Morris grabbing both of the Sandy replies.

The Wixams Wanderers v Shefford Town & Campton A game was abandoned some 15 minutes from time due to a serious injury to a home player. At the time the Town, with goals from Colin Standley, Alex Mitchell plus an own goal, were leading 3-1. Ryan Porto was the home marksman.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup 1st Round

Elstow Abbey have a second round home tie against Wixams Wanderers after netting a 2-1 home win over Atletico Europa. Neville Allen and Scott Joseph were on the Abbey scoresheet against a lone reply via Moses Gilson.

Alas it was the end of the road for Flitwick Town A who were beaten 5-0 at Stotfold Juniors who will now travel to Real Haynes in round two. Whilst due to illness Wootton Village were force to postponed their trip into Luton to face Pines (Luton).