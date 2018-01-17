Solid Wembley win for Biggleswade United

Biggleswade United continued their solid home form with an assured 2-0 victory over Wembley on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run at Second Meadow to three matches as Cristian Colas’ men alleviated the strain of their plight on the road.

The hosts have perpetually struggled when conceding an early goal and Joe Gorman’s wayward pass presented Zaedi Sabti with a golden opportunity to put his side in front shortly after kick-off but Reece Voller was equal to his shot from close range.

Adrian Dinham then drifted in behind minutes later and fired his shot narrowly wide of the far post as United were dealt a couple of warnings.

The home side eventually settled down and created several chances themselves in the first half – Abraham Eze’s arrowed header that forced goalkeeper Frankie Atwell into a sharp stop the closest they came to breaking the deadlock.

The breakthrough arrived in the second period with Gorman atoning for his miscued effort earlier on in the game by guiding his header into the net, punctuated by the connection with the post.

A couple United penalty appeals were swiftly dismissed as the contest remained in the balance for the majority of the half with both teams threatening to score.

And the second goal of the match came six minutes from time and having watched a ball drilled across the goalmouth evade all the white shirts in the middle,

Wembley’s fate was sealed through Nick Elliot’s close-range finish after Eze’s positive down the left.

A dominant second-half display rewarded with an uplifting three points.