SSML season opens with derby feast

Three weeks after the World Cup ended the domestic football season kicks off with a mouthwatering set of local derbies.

The Spartan South Midlands League gets under way on Saturday and follows that with a host of midweek clashes between local sides.

The Premier Division features five local sides this season as Arlesey Town – relegated from the Southern League – and Potton United, switched from the UCL after promotion last season, join Biggleswade FC, Biggleswade United and Stotfold.

On Tuesday night FC host Biggleswade United at the Carlsberg Stadium while Potton welcome Stotfold. On Wednesday Baldock – who groundshare at Arlesey – play their landlords.

Saturday’s opening day fixtures see Arlesey Town host London Tigers and Biggleswade United welcome Cockfosters while Stotfold are at home to Hadley. Potton and FC travel to London: United visit North Greenford United while Biggleswade are at Wembley.

In Division One Langford host Park View on Saturday and travel to Wodson Park on Wednesday.