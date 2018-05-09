Stotfold agony as Holman hits late winner for Biggleswade FC

A wonder strike from 17-year-old George Holman finally broke the stubborn resistance of a dogged Stotfold side to give Biggleswade FC a fourth successive victory last Thursday.

It was very nearly a frustrating night at the office for Biggleswade, who dominated against a relegation-threatened Eagles who defended like their lives depended on it.

Due to the close season maintenance at Langford Road, Biggleswade this match as switched to Roker Park.

There was a real fluency and confidence about Biggleswade in the opening exchanges and Matt Fallon made a smart stop from Tom Cookman after a fine pass from Alex Marsh. Soon afterJosh Holmes’ attempted lob was headed off the line.

Stotfold fashioned a great chance of their own on the counter-attack and but for an excellent last ditch challenge from David Lenton, they may well have snatched a lead.

Hunt was really enjoying himself in the middle of the park, with his repetoire of passing certainly catching the eye.

The Rokermen were appealing for a penalty a couple of minutes before the break when Josh Holmes made a sliding challenge in the area to recover from a ball played in behind, but the referee gave a corner.

Biggleswade continued to pen Stotfold deep in their own half after the interval. Northfield and Marsh had already gone close before the former was denied with the goal at his mercy.

A sumptuous move involving Holmes and Marsh had threatened to cut Stotfold open once more, but the through ball was just too long for McCafferty.

FC were now getting frustrated and things threatened to boil over when Cookman took exception to a challenge by Drakulic on one of his team mates. Actions that earnt them both a yellow card.

As the clock ticked on to 86 minutes, Stotfold must have just started to believe that they were going to hold out for a heroic point, but football can be a cruel game at times.

After finding space centrally, Holman jinked inside and almost in one quick movement arrowed his shot past Matt Fallon into the top corner. You had to feel for Stotfold after defending heroically for so long, but this goal was worthy of winning any football match.