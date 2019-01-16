Stotfold beat Arlesey with late winner

Stotfold’s recent resurgence continued with a sensational injury time victory at their fiercest rivals Arlesey on Saturday.

It was no less than the Eagles deserved for a hard-working performance and this second straight win sees them make up ground at the foot of the SSML Premier.

Aedan Gaffney for Arlesey Town. Picture: Guy Wills

Arlesey started strongly and Alex O’Brien hit a good shot from the edge of the area that went just over the bar. A good long shot from Aedan Gaffney was taken by Fallon at the second attempt.

It wasn’t until midway through the first half that Stotfold had their first real attack when a deep ball in was headed by Bernard Nkansah, forcing a catch out of Robbie Ponting.

Three minutes into the second period Stotfold broke quickly down the right and Mbona hit a fierce shot that cannoned off the Arlesey post. The ball bounced clear to Desilva on the edge of the area and he looked to have mishit his shot, but it deflected off a player and looped over the diving Ponting to sneak back inside the post and give the visitors a shock lead.

Suddenly Stotfold looked full of confidence as they started to break with pace but Arlesey bounced back to level on the hour mark. A cross in was not cleared and it came to O’Brien who hit a shot that Fallon just couldn’t hold and it crashed into the net.

Josh Miles celebrates. Picture: Guy Wills

Town now pressed for the winner; Aarron Browne hit a half volley that went just past the post. From a Stotfold corner the ball came out to Francis who hit a good shot from range that was well taken by Ponting.

Arlesey’s Kye Ashley hit a shot from an acute angle that rolled along the top of the bar but wouldn’t drop in. O’Brien put the ball back into the area, finally finding Smith, but his shot had no power.

In added on time Stotfold won a corner. When the ball came in the Arlesey defence were caught off guard and it bounced though to the far post where Josh Miles pushed his header back past Ponting.

Stotfold visit Biggleswade United on Saturday.