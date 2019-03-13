Stotfold lift themselves off foot of the table

Stotfold finally hauled themselves off the bottom of the SSML Premier Division table after a 1-0 win on Saturday.

On six minutes Connor Waite gave away a free kick against Jermaine Francis on the edge of the box. Francis took the kick and drove the ball straight into the bottom corner of the goal to make it 1-0.

Francis followed up with a long shot which was well saved by Dan Gould and the hosts came close to making it 2-0 when a header from Tommy Carroll cannoned off the bar.

In the second half a scrappy game became even scrappier with a strong wind and poor surface not contributing to the proceedings as Stotfold were content to defend their lead and try to catch Crawley on the break.

Toomey had an early chance which went over the bar and Stotfold’s Ryan McAvoy was denied by a fine tackle from Sam Pemberton. Charlie Cullan then had an effort for Stotfold blocked by Sam McClelland.

In added time Crawley’s Draycott burst through and claimed to be pushed but the referee waved away appeals for a penalty.

Tuesday’s clash with Baldock Town was postponed. Stotfold welcome Cockfosters, who have slipped to the foot of the table, in a key match on Saturday.