Stotfold smashed for eight in cup quarters

Any hopes of a cup run to brighten up a dismal campaign so far ended in humiliating defeat for Stotfold on Tuesday.

Visitors Leighton Town romped to an 8-1 victory at Roker Park to secure a semi-final spot in the Dudley Latham Trophy.

A goal down after just seven minutes, the deficit was four by half time.

Dan Harper pulled one back from the penalty spot just before the hour but Leighton fired in four more to complete Stotfold’s misery.

It followed a 2-1 defeat at home to London Colney at the weekend, a result that sees them slip to second from bottom in the SSML Premier table. Russell Clark grabbed their goal to level maatters at half time, only for Colney to net a winner on the hour.

They visit London Tigers on Saturday before heading to Barton to play bottom side Crawley Green on Wednesday.