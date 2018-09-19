Stotfold sunk in late flurry of Vase goals

A flurry of late goals saw Stotfold’s miserable season continue with a 4-2 reverse at home to West Essex in the FA Vase Second Round Qualifying on Saturday.

The Essex Senior League outfit took the lead midway through the first half.

Stotfold had a golden opportunity to restore parity just before the break when they were awarded a penalty for handball but the spot kick was well saved.

That’s how things stayed until a quarter of an hour from time when Stotfold twice pulled level in four minutes - Salam Amoako and Desejado Da Silva on the mark for the hosts – with the visitors striking again inbetween.

With the score at 2-2 extra time loomed but in no time at all West Essex were ahead again and this time they sealed victory in injury time with a goal that hit both posts before going in.

The Eagles return to SSML action on Saturday with a trip to Cockfosters before hosting Colney Heath in the league on Tuesday.