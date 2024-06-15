3 . Alfie May (Charlton Athletic)

Huddersfield Town are expected to return with a fresh offer after seeing their opening bid for Charlton Athletic hot-shot and League One Golden Boot winner Alfie May rejected. (Yorkshire Post) The former Doncaster Rovers striker, who previously worked under Town chief Michael Duff during his time at Cheltenham Town, is about to enter the second and final year of his deal at The Valley. Photo: SHAUN BOTTERILL