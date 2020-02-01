Talented Taylor turns out for England

A teenager from Hitchin has broken into the England Schools U18s football team.

Taylor Haddow, who attends the Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford, plays club football for Stotfold FC and AFC Oakley, made his international debut for England Schools (ESFA) against the RAF Men’s Development squad in early January and then started for the game against Australia U18s at Stafford Town January 26.

The teams drew that match 1-1, with goalkeeper Haddow presented with his official England shirt before the game.

The game was played in front of a packed crowd and at a high intensity and was great preparation for England’s competitive fixtures at the end of the season.

The match was streamed live on the ESFA TV YouTube channel where a full replay is available to view.

England boss Richy Alderson said: “It was a game of two halves but I’m happy with the boys’ attitude and resilience to come back into the match after a tough start.”

England are next in action against the University Campus of Football Business in Manchester on March 1, with Centenary Shield fixtures against Northern Ireland, Eire and Wales scheduled for March and April.

The ESFA international squads are made up of the best players in Schools’ Football in England. They are chosen based upon their talent, following making it through a national nomination process.