The mentality has to be right - Lee

Lee Allinson says he has ‘full belief’ in his Biggleswade Town squad - but has demanded his side return to league action with the right mentality.

The Waders travel to Southern League Premier Division Central rivals Alvechurch on Saturday, looking to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Ware.

Allinson accused his players of turning up with ‘the wrong heads on’ for the contest.

“I don’t question our desire, our mentality was wrong. For four or five games we’ve been outstanding, today we let ourselves down,” Allinson said following the weekend’s cup exit, before offering his solution for a return to winning ways.

“Work hard. Work hard from minute one. Arrive at 10am on Saturday morning and have the right mentality.

“We have to train extremely hard on Tuesday and Thursday and turn up Saturday with the mentality we’ve shown from the previous four games and we’ll be absolutely fine.

“I’ve got full belief in this group. They’re a very good side.

“But when you turn up with the wrong attitude you’re going to get found out.”

Oluwayseun Akinsanya and Leigh Rose secured the 2-1 victory for lower-level Ware in the second-qualifying round clash, cancelling out Solomon Sambou’s goal.

The defeat ended Biggleswade’s five-game unbeaten run, which had included four victories.

And a frustrated Allinson didn’t pull any punches post match.

“For the last three weeks we’ve been outstanding and if we’d played anywhere near what we have I felt we’d have won the game,” he said.

“But we haven’t reached those levels and we got what we deserved.

“The players have turned up with totally the wrong mentality, the wrong heads on.

“I could have told you at 2.15pm when I walked out to see the warm-up, it wasn’t good enough.

“Full congratulations to Ware, I think they fully deserved the game.”

Alvechurch currently sit 17th in the table, seven places and five points behind Biggleswade.

They have won just once at home in the league this season, a 5-0 thrashing of Hitchin.

They have, however, held Peterborough Sports and Barwell to draws, their only defeat at Lye Meadow being a 2-0 reverse against Redditch.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 3pm.