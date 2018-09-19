Third straight loss as United exit Vase

Potton fell to a third straight loss at home to Combined Counties League side CB Hounslow in the Vase on Saturday.

United gave a debut to new signing from Biggleswade Town, Luca Allison, who replaced the injured Ryan Lewis and Jordan Wright came back into the back four.

Hounslow took the lead early on when Jordan Wright did not make a tackle leaving James Sage outnumbered at the back and the CB Hounslow forward sidefooted home from eight yards.

Potton continued to huff and puff but were not creating any chances at all. Often the 4-3-3 looked more like 4-5-1 and sometimes 4-6-0, and it was no surprise when Hounslow scored a second.

Up until the 45th minute Potton had not created a chance apart from a Christian Smail shot which sailed over. However right on half time Potton were back in the game when a rash challenge from the Hounslow defender resulted in a penalty which Danny Webb converted.

Harsh words were no doubt said at half time as Potton came out a different team for the second half.

On 49 minutes a good low pass from Ash Farooqui found Gareth Hunt but his shot went over the bar, then from a Jonny Hall corner Smail’s shot was just over.

On 65 minutes Potton really should have equalised when another good Farooqui pass found Aaron Murrell in front of goal and on his left foot. Instead of seeing the net bulge, his shot went wide.

Two minutes later the Royals did equalise when Murell played a pass to Smail who smashed home from 10 yards.

At this stage there only looked like one winner as Potton had been on top for all of the second half with Hounslow nowhere near as effective in the second half.

However it was a calamity of errors which did give the lead again to their opponents. A back pass was not cleared well by Tyler Josephs and CB had two shots which hit the bar. Each time Potton did not clear their lines which finally resulted in the Hounslow centre half to smash home from a few yards out.

There was still 14 minutes to play at this stage but after this goal Potton’s heads dropped and did not create any chances of note for the remainder of the game and in truth could have gone further behind.

Next up is another tough test when Watford-based Oxhey Jets visit the Hollow on Saturday.