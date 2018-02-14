Tigers do double over Biggleswade FC after sloppy first half

A poor first half display allowed Tigers the opportunity to complete an SSML double over Biggleswade FC on Saturday.

The visitors started brightly although it was FC who created the first chances, both falling to David Lenton.

Adam Hunt found Tom Coles but again it lacked enough to trouble the keeper.

As the first half ran into its final 15 minutes it was the away side that took advantage of poor defending. Green pulled off a great save after a surging run before, on 36 minutes, a free kick from out wide was met perfectly for Tigers to snatch the lead.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 awarded when, from a corner on the right, a Tigers forward brushed away a challenge to bury his header.

A half time blast clearly had an effect as FC dominated from the off. George Riley and Taishan Griffith saw efforts dragged wide while Alex Marsh forced the Tigers keeper into a full length save.

With time running down it seemed it was going to be one of those days but on 89 minutes a cross from the right saw a brave header in amongst boots crashed home by Tom Coles. With the referee adding nine minutes for time wasting Coles saw another effort brilliantly turned away and a save equally as good with his legs denied Tom Cookman.

On Saturday FC entertain league leaders Welwyn garden city.