Trio of clubs ready to get on the FA Cup trail

Action from Potton United's 3-1 defeat at Harborough Town last Saturday. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

The Emirates FA Cup takes centre-stage for three local clubs this weekend.

Biggleswade Town will be hoping to give manager Chris Nunn more to smile about when they entertain local and league rivals Hitchin Town in the first qualifying round on Saturday.

Nunn confirmed on social media on Saturday that he would be absent from matches after contracting Covid-19 but his team would have lifted his spirits with a fine return of points in the Southern League Premier Central over the bank holiday weekend.

Shane Bush’s stoppage-time goal ended Hednesford Town’s 100 per cent start to the season on Saturday as Waders grabbed a 1-1 draw.

And they followed that up with a 3-2 home success over St Ives Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Lewis Clayton and Jemale McKenzie were on target as the two sides went in level at 2-2 at half-time but a second-half own-goal earned Waders all three points to leave them sitting in seventh spot in the early standings.

Biggleswade FC will play their first qualifying round clash with AFC Dunstable on Sunday due to landlords Bedford Town also having a home tie, which will be played tomorrow.

The bank holiday weekend saw FC share a goalless draw with Colney Heath at the Eyrie on Saturday but they then went down 2-1 to landlords Bedford on Bank Holiday Monday.

Lee Northfield put FC in front in the first half but two second-half goals saw the hosts fight back to win.

Potton United will be eyeing an upset in their FA Cup clash when they entertain Step 4 side AFC Sudbury, who sit in fourth place in the Isthmian League North division.

Potton will go into it on the back of a 2-1 success at Godmanchester Rovers in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South on Bank Holiday Monday.

Earlier in the weekend, Potton had suffered a 3-1 defeat at Harborough Town with Aaron McArdle’s penalty ultimately proving to be in vain.

But Potton hit back with a win on the road 48 hours later.

United took the lead after 12 minutes when McArdle’s shot from the edge of the area was just inside the post.

Godmanchester levelled before half-time but Potton grabbed what proved to be the winner just before the hour when a ball from Phil Payne was headed on by Chisom Amadi into the path of McArdle who slotted home.

Potton came under pressure in stoppage-time and they held on after the home goalkeeper had headed wide from a corner in the dying moments.

It continues to be a struggle for the young Biggleswade United side in the UCL Premier Division South.

United were on the end of a 10-0 home defeat to high-flying Coventry Sphinx last Saturday.

They then hosted Wellingborough Town on Tuesday and produced a much-improved display as they were eventually beaten 3-1.