Trio of late goals sink disappointing Langford

Langford were well beaten 4-0 by a Broxbourne side who were far more determined than a disappointing Reds side missing four regular first choice players.

They looked very fragile from the start. Only a series of very good saves by Jack Mannion kept the home side at bay, in particular a point blank save from Chris Wells after Charlie Daniel had dribbled through.

On 27 minutes Broxbourne took the lead when Chris Wells ran through and chipped neatly over Mannion. The Reds had patches of good possession but seldom looked dangerous and were still just one down at half time.

Langford were certainly sharper in the second half but the game exploded into life after Ricardo Green was sent off for a second yellow.

Yet with ten men the Reds almost levelled when Charlie Rome had a curling shot foiled by a flying save by the home keeper, but they then gave away a stupid goal with ten minutes to go, an under-pressure Mannion robbed of the ball and Wells scored with an open goal.

Four minutes later Wells raced through to complete his hat trick and 60 seconds on Connor Clarke completed the scoring with a thumping drive.

Langford host Buckingham Athletic on Saturday.