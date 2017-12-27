Two dismissed in harsh Arlesey defeat

Arlesey were unlucky to get anything out of their game at Marlow on Saturday, losing this clash 1-0.

They started well with Tony Wiliams going through but the keeper did well coming out to smother at his feet.

Marlow countered with a poor shot at Lewis Elsom and a cross to ex-Arlesey player Kelvin Bossman who headed well wide.

Arlesey had to reorganise as Williams had to go off with a knock and this put the visitors on the back foot. On 36 minutes a cross found a player close in, his hurried shot went up over Elsom off the bar and back out to Bossman at the edge of the area, and his deflected shot curled around Elsom for 1-0.

Just before half time an Arlesey free kick fed in Arti Krasniqi but the keeper was brave, saving at his feet.

In the second period Krasniqi was unlucky as a well hit shot beat the keeper but not the cross bar.

Events took a nasty turn as Fowler beat Alan Bossman twice for skill - them Bossman chopped him down with a lunging tackle. As Fowler writhed on the floor almost everybody piled in, Bossman got a straight red card but things kicked off in the dug outs too.

Into injury time another break by the Blues was well stopped by Henry Musay for a corner. Musay and Bell then tangled and another scuffle broke out with both players seeing yellow but as Bell was booked earlier it turned red, seeing Marlow down to nine men.