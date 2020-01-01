Two red cards and defeat for Arlesey

Arlesey Town were beaten 3-1 at home by Baldock Town on Saturday - in a game where both sides finished with 10 men.

Iaia Jau had given the hosts a 16th-minute lead at Hitchin Road, butAlex Coppin levelled the contest eight minutes later.

Baldock were reduced to 10 men in time added on in the first half as Jordan Gill was shown a straight red.

But the 10 men of Baldock took the lead from the penalty spot as Alex O’Brien converted in the 50th minute.

O’Brien put the game beyond Arlesey late on, but there was still time for the hosts to see Demi Debola dismissed for two bookable offences at the death.

The result leaves Arlesey 19th in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.