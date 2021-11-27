Two tough games for FC, Waders look to bounce back against Tamworth and good chance of points for Potton

.

Biggleswade Town will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Tamworth on Tuesday evening.

Last weekend Waders suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Stourbridge, but have to wait to bounce back as this Saturday’s scheduled opponents Leiston are involved in FA Trophy action.

Tamworth are ninth in the Southern League Premier Central division, three places and five points ahead of their hosts.

Biggleswade FC also went down 2-0 in their Division One Central game at leaders Berkhamsted last weekend.

But it was a much-improved display from FC after a disappointing night at home to Thame United the previous week.

Just a couple of lapses ultimately settled an otherwise evenly and fiercely-competitive contest and they will take heart from this performance.

The matches don’t get any easier for Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip’s men with another promotion-chasing side Ware set to visit The Eyrie on Saturday (November 27).

Then on Wednesday evening (December 1), Aylesbury United make the trip for another league game.

In their re-played game after Cogenhoe used an extra substitute in their first voided 3-2 win, Potton gained a point this time, drawing 1-1, but pressing hard throughout.

Jamie Sylvester put them ahead in the 59th-minute, but Cogenhoe levelled soon after.

Last weekend a goal in the 12th-minute of stoppage time by Easington Sports denied Potton the win, in another UCL Premier Division South game in which they had created plenty of chances. Luke Pyman was Potton’s scorer after a good passing move between Ibrara Camara and Jack Thomas.